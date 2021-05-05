Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

AMADY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. 41,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,387. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -237.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.