Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

AMRC stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

