American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty makes up approximately 1.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,730. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

