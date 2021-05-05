American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Has $26.93 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,101 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 3.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 65,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.