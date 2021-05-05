American Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,592 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.63.

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $279.46. 1,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,415. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

