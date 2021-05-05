American Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $863,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Switch by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Switch by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Switch by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,889. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

