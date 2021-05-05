American Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 560 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

MCHP traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

