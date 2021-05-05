American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $705,800.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 170,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,260. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

