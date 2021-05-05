American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

American Campus Communities has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.36.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

In other news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.