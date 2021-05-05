American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

