American International Group (AIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

