American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 157.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

American Software stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $667.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMSWA. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock worth $737,735. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

