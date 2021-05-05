American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,571. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

