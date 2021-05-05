American Well (AMWL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Well alerts:

AMWL opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. American Well has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.