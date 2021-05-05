Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 158,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,809,772 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $40.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.