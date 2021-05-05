Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.37. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

