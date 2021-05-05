AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $137.19. 16,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $137.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

