AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. 15,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

