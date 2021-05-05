AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $157.00 at DA Davidson

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.