AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $61.02 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $61,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

In other news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total value of $6,793,513.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $174.48 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

