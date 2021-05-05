Amgen’s (AMGN) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reissued their underweight rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.16. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.