Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

