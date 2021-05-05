Amon (AMN) Market Cap Hits $5.98 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $13,085.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.15 or 0.00824290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.06 or 0.09436848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043819 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

