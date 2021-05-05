Amphenol (NYSE:APH) PT Raised to $80.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

