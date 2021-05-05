Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMYT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

AMYT traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,461. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million and a PE ratio of -13.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 651,247 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

