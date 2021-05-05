Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.37. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $248.60. 1,997,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,145. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average of $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.