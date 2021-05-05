Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce sales of $3.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.96 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $9.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.88 million to $9.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,862. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

