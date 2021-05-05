Analysts Anticipate iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). iCAD posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iCAD will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

ICAD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iCAD by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 248,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iCAD by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 60,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. iCAD has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

