Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 9,462,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

