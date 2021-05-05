Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,972. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $496,080.00. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,634,380 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $23,686,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

