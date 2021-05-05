Analysts Anticipate Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.61). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCR. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000.

Oncorus stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

