Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATCO. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlas by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $4,511,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Atlas by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. Atlas has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

