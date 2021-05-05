Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $55.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $53.80 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $45.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $243.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 247,181 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 308,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,515. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $673.16 million, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

