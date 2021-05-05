Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 1,310,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewAge by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.