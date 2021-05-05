Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Post $1.88 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $3,036,667. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

