Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 20,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,170. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,073,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

