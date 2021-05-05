Analysts Issue Forecasts for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.88.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.12. The company has a market cap of C$477.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,085,537.55. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

