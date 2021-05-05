Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN):

4/23/2021 – Urban Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,040 over the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $224,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

