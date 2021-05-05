Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Price Target at $8.63

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 634,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celestica by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 310,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.05. 321,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,555. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

