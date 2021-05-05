Analysts Set Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

WLTW opened at $262.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $264.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $501,539,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after acquiring an additional 355,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.