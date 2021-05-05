Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price at $54.47

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 938,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 175.92, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,985. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

