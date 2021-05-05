Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target at $192.33

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,418. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

