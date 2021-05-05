Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $29.25

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

SU traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,374,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,402,960. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

