Andrew H. Beck Sells 20,595 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth about $251,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.