Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,502. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $271,500.00.

