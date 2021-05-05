Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. 8,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,351. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,531.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.