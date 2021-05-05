Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANIK opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.88 million, a PE ratio of -86.62 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

