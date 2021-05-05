Annie Laurenson Sells 8,334 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78.

LUN opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.99%.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.50.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

