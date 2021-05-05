Antares Pharma (ATRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Antares Pharma to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, analysts expect Antares Pharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.99 million, a P/E ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $159,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,068. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

