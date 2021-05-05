AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $245.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

Shares of AON opened at $253.93 on Monday. AON has a 12 month low of $176.38 and a 12 month high of $254.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.40 and its 200-day moving average is $216.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

